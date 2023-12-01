Russia Boosts Troop Numbers by 15%

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Friday boosting troop numbers by 15%, in a move the army said was due to "threats" associated with the Ukraine offensive.

The move comes as both Ukraine and Russia seek to gain ground and replenish their ranks in the conflict, whose front lines have barely moved in recent months.

"The increase in the full-time strength of the army is due to growing threats to our country linked with the special military operation and the continuing expansion of NATO," the army said.