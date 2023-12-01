Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Boosts Troop Numbers by 15%

By AFP
New soldiers attend an oath-taking ceremony at Novosibirsk's 39th Guards Rocket Division. Kirill Kukhmar / TASS

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Friday boosting troop numbers by 15%, in a move the army said was due to "threats" associated with the Ukraine offensive.

The move comes as both Ukraine and Russia seek to gain ground and replenish their ranks in the conflict, whose front lines have barely moved in recent months.

"The increase in the full-time strength of the army is due to growing threats to our country linked with the special military operation and the continuing expansion of NATO," the army said.

It said the number of serving army soldiers would increase by some 170,000 people, and that this was an "adequate" response to the "aggressive activity of the NATO bloc."

It added that it did not plan changes to conscription or another mobilization drive — an unpopular measure that caused an exodus of men out of Russia last year.

Instead, the army has in recent months turned to recruitment drives, promising attractive financial rewards, especially in far-flung regions.

But Kremlin critics say this amounts to a "hidden" mobilization, and that men have continued to be sporadically drafted into the army.

Read more about: Defense , Putin , Military

Read more

order of submission

Putin Signs Decree Forcing Paramilitary Fighters to Swear Oath

The measure is aimed at "forming the spiritual and moral foundations for the defense of the Russian Federation," according to the decree.
1 Min read
home front

Crowdfunding Spotlights Russian Military’s Supply Problems in Ukraine

Yevgenia Kuzevanova has been raising money to buy everything from first aid kits to instant noodles for Russian forces in Ukraine.  Her online group...
cause and effect

Putin Warns of ‘Military-Technical’ Response to Western ‘Aggression’

Russia has been locked in tensions with the West over its role in Ukraine for weeks.
special relationship

Putin Hails 'Longstanding Friendship' With India After Talks With Modi

The summit in New Delhi is expected to focus on defense and energy cooperation between Russia and India.