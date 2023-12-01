Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Arrests Italian National for Military Sabotage

By AFP
Destroyed railroad tracks in the Ryazan region. Russian Investigative Committee

Moscow said Friday it had arrested a dual Russian-Italian national for carrying out sabotage attacks on military installations and a railroad under the orders of Ukrainian military intelligence.

Russian authorities have opened dozens of cases into alleged sabotage at key infrastructure and production facilities, as well as attacks on military recruitment centers since launching its invasion of Ukraine.

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said in a statement that the detained dual national, who is a native of central Russia's Ryazan region, had derailed a freight train last month using an explosive device.

The man, who is 35 years old, "placed homemade explosive devices on the railway line," the FSB said, adding that he was also responsible for an earlier attack on an airfield in the same region.

It claimed the Russian-Italian had "confessed to having been recruited by the Ukrainian military intelligence service" in February.

The FSB also said the man confessed to having undergone training in sabotage in neighboring EU and NATO member state, Latvia, with the Latvian special services, before returning to Ryazan a month later.

Law enforcement said that in a search of his home, components for explosives and homemade devices were seized.

Read more about: FSB

Read more

Sting operation

Russia Says Foiled Attempted Smuggling of Radioactive Material

The FSB said five unnamed individuals were caught illegally purchasing Cesium-137 for $3.5 million “in the interests of a foreign customer.”
1 Min read
terrorism-linked charges

Russia Jails Dual National for Fighting for Ukraine

The man was accused of fighting as part of Ukraine's Aidar battalion, a unit active around the battleground city of Bakhmut.
1 Min read
Data request

Russia Fines Tech Giant Yandex 2M Rubles

The company was found guilty of repeatedly refusing to hand over its user data to the Federal Security Service.
1 Min read
'routine questioning'

Russians Absent During Mobilization Called in for Questioning by FSB

Several Omsk region residents told iStories they had received phone calls asking them to attend the local FSB office. 
2 Min read