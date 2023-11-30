Ukraine Accuses Russia of Halting Prisoner of War Exchanges

Ukraine's human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said Thursday that Moscow had stopped swapping prisoners of war with Kyiv.

The two warring sides have carried out many rounds of prisoner exchanges during Moscow's 21-month-long invasion, but in the latter half of this year the process stalled.

"Exchanges are not taking place because Russia does not want them to," Lubinets said on Telegram.

"All initiatives, wishes and actions of Ukraine to return its defenders from captivity are met with Russian reluctance to return even its own citizens," he said.