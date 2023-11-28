Russia's Parliament to Announce Presidential Race on Dec. 13 – Communist Leader

Russia’s parliament will officially announce the start of the 2024 presidential race on Dec. 13, the head of Russia’s Communist Party Gennady Zyuganov told reporters during a press briefing on Tuesday.

Next year’s presidential election is scheduled to take place in March, with President Vladimir Putin widely expected to run for a fifth term in office.

“According to the information I have, the [upper-house] Federation Council will officially announce the start of the presidential election campaign on Dec. 13.,” Zuganov told reporters.

The ruling United Russia party will announce its presidential nominee four days later, according to Zuganov.