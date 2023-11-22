Russian Actress Killed While Performing in Occupied Donetsk

A Russian actress was killed by Ukrainian shelling while performing for the Russian military in the Moscow-occupied Donetsk region.

The death of Polina Menshikh, 40, was confirmed to the state-run TASS news agency by regional officials and in a VKontakte post by a St. Petersburg theater.

“It is with great pain that we inform you that Polina Menshikh … died yesterday at a performance in the Donbas as a result of shelling,” the Portal theater said Monday.

Menshikh had been performing at a volunteer concert for soldiers in the village of Kumachovo at the time of the attack, the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper said.

Video published by the Astra Telegram news channel appears to show the moment of the attack.

In the footage, a woman is seen singing to an audience that appears to include members of the military before the performance is interrupted by a loud noise and the screen goes dark.

Donetsk occupying authorities have reported other civilian deaths as a result of Ukrainian shelling in recent weeks, as Ukrainian forces have made inroads into other Russian-occupied areas.

Russia-backed officials in Donetsk said that the 27th Rocket Artillery Brigade under Colonel Dmitry Khrapach was responsible for the attack.