Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Holds Naval Drills With India in Bay of Bengal

By AFP
Russian Defense Ministry

Russia said Tuesday it was holding joint naval exercises with India in the Bay of Bengal, as the two countries bolster security ties despite Moscow's offensive in Ukraine.

The United States has in the past voiced concern about India holding joint drills with Russia, which has been trying to expand its influence in the region.

"The purpose of the exercise is to comprehensively develop and strengthen naval cooperation between Russia and India," Moscow's Defense Ministry said.

The drills will help the two navies "jointly counter global threats and ensure the safety of civilian shipping in the Asia-Pacific region," Moscow added.

They are planned to last until Wednesday and will involve ships from Russia's Pacific Fleet, including the Admiral Tributs anti-submarine destroyer, it said.

India has economic and security interests in both Russia and the West and has tried to strike a careful balancing act between the two sides, despite the conflict.

It has not joined Western countries in sanctioning Moscow over the offensive in Ukraine and has benefited from a steep discount in Russian oil supplies.

Read more about: India , Navy

Read more

'common security'

Iran, Russia, China to Stage Indian Ocean War Games

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said Tehran has "no limits for expanding ties with Russia" on his visit to Moscow this week.
Breakthrough Weapon

Russia Test Fires Tsirkon Hypersonic Cruise Missile

The Tsirkon is part of an arsenal of futuristic weapons which Moscow hopes will give it the edge in any arms race with the United States.
new review

Sudan Lawmakers to Review Russian Navy Base Deal – FM

The 25-year agreement for the Russian Navy outpost had been brokered by Sudan's now-ousted leader.
India

Russian Ambassador to India Alexander Kadakin Dies Aged 67

The Russian Ambassador to India, Alexander Kadakin, has died at the age of 67.