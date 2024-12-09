India Bolsters Navy With New Russia-Built Warship

India's defense minister was present for the commissioning ceremony of his country's latest naval vessel at a Russian shipyard Monday, hailing it as a “significant milestone” in ties with a longstanding defense ally.
Indian defense minister Rajnath Singh was in the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad for the commissioning ceremony of his country’s latest multi-role stealth-guided missile frigate, INS Tushil.
“The ship is a proud testament to India's growing maritime strength and a significant milestone in long-standing bilateral relations with Russia,” Singh posted on X.
Tushil, or "Shield" in English, weighs 3,900 tonnes (approximately 4,300 tons) and carries “an impressive blend of Russian and Indian cutting-edge technologies,” the defense ministry in New Delhi said last week.
It also said the ship would reach India in “near-combat ready condition,” since all the Russian equipment on board had already been tested successfully.
New Delhi has been walking a diplomatic tightrope since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, pledging humanitarian support to Kyiv while avoiding explicit condemnation of Russia’s invasion.
In October at the BRICS summit in Kazan, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his calls for a quick end to the fighting in a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.