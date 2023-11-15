Domestic Violence Victim From Russia's Ingushetia Detained in Armenia – Holod

Police in Armenia have detained a young Russian woman fleeing domestic violence after her family filed complaints to local authorities, Russian media reported Wednesday, citing the human rights group Marem.

According to the independent news website Holod, Fatima Zurabova, 21, fled her home earlier this month in the republic of Ingushetia, a Muslim-majority region in Russia’s North Caucasus.

Marem said Zurabova’s brother and other family members had subjected her to beatings since she was 15 “for insufficient religiosity and suspicions that at some point she might behave inappropriately for Ingush society.”

Zurabova’s uncle Yusup Zurabov was said to have traveled to Armenia, where he filed a missing person report with the local police, who later found her in the town of Ashtarak.

She was then taken to a detention center in Yerevan and locked inside the same room with her uncle, where she was pressured to return to Ingushetia.