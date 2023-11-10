Binance to End Support for Ruble Deposits Amid Russia Exit

The world’s largest crypto exchange Binance said Friday that it will stop providing Russian ruble deposits starting next week as it prepares to leave the Russian market.

“From Nov. 15, 2023, we will stop offering fiat deposits in Russian rubles,” Binance said in a statement.

Ruble withdrawals will continue to be available until Jan. 31, 2024, the exchange added.

Binance urged its users to transfer their rubles to the newly created company CommEX.