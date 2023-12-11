Binance Discontinues Trading Pairs With Ruble

The world’s largest crypto exchange Binance said Monday that it will no longer support person-to-person trading with the Russian ruble starting in January, as the company continues to gradually withdraw from Russia.

Binance said users can choose to withdraw their rubles via its fiat partners, convert them into cryptocurrency or trade them on the Binance Sport market before the Jan. 31 deadline.

Binance had previously warned it would discontinue ruble withdrawals in January.