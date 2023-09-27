World’s Largest Crypto Exchange Exits Russia

The world’s largest crypto exchange Binance announced Wednesday that it was selling its Russian operations to a newly created “community exchange” and fully exiting the country.

Binance's announcement follows reports that the U.S. Justice Department was investigating the company for potential violations of war-related sanctions on Moscow.

“Binance has entered into an agreement to sell the entirety of its Russia business,” the company said in a statement.

It named CommEX — which announced its launch on Tuesday — as the buyer.

“Over the next several months, Binance will sunset all exchange services and business lines in Russia,” the company said, adding that it was confident about a “smooth” transition.