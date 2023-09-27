Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

World’s Largest Crypto Exchange Exits Russia

Kanchanara / pexels

The world’s largest crypto exchange Binance announced Wednesday that it was selling its Russian operations to a newly created “community exchange” and fully exiting the country.

Binance's announcement follows reports that the U.S. Justice Department was investigating the company for potential violations of war-related sanctions on Moscow.

“Binance has entered into an agreement to sell the entirety of its Russia business,” the company said in a statement.

It named CommEX — which announced its launch on Tuesday — as the buyer.

“Over the next several months, Binance will sunset all exchange services and business lines in Russia,” the company said, adding that it was confident about a “smooth” transition.

Binance did not disclose the financial terms of the deal but stressed that it would not receive an “ongoing revenue split” or a buyback option from the sale.

Binance assured its Russian clients that their assets were “securely protected” and that it would take up to one year to transfer them to CommEx.

Russians have increasingly turned to using crypto exchanges after Western sanctions cut off Russian banks from global payment networks.

CommEx said it will not register users based in Russia-annexed Crimea, potentially cutting off residents of the Black Sea peninsula from its services. 

The company also does not provide account registration in the United States, the European Union, as well as in Iran, Cuba, Syria and North Korea.

Binance’s withdrawal from Russia comes a month after the exchange banned Russia-based users from trading in all non-ruble currencies.

“As we look toward the future, we recognize that operating in Russia is not compatible with Binance's compliance strategy,” said Noah Perlman, Binance’s chief compliance officer.

Read more about: Cryptocurrency

Read more

currency cut-off

Binance Restricts Russian Clients to Ruble Transactions

Binance’s restrictions follow reports on a U.S. Justice Department investigation into the company's possible violation of sanctions against Russia....
2 Min read
growth industry

Russia Becomes World’s Second-Largest Crypto Miner

Russia displaced Kazakhstan, which introduced restrictions on crypto-mining activities in 2022, in the ranking.
1 Min read
MIXED MESSAGES

Russia’s Finance Ministry Submits Draft Cryptocurrency Regulations

While the country has the world’s third-largest crypto mining industry, the Central Bank sees its trade as risky.
FIRST MOVE

U.S. Sanctions Russia-Based Cryptocurrency Exchange Over Ransomware

The Treasury Department said SUEX, which operates out of Russia, was connected to ransomware attacks.