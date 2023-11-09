Ukraine Says Calls for Talks With Russia 'Uninformed or Misled'

Ukraine on Thursday criticized calls for Kyiv to hold negotiations with Russia, following media reports that its Western allies were pushing for peace talks in the wake of an underwhelming Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Nearly two years into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the sprawling front line remains largely static as both Ukrainian and Russian forces struggle to make any breakthroughs.

"Those who argue that Ukraine should negotiate with Russia now are either uninformed or misled," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on social media.

"Or they side with Russia and want [Russian President Vladimir] Putin to take a pause before an even larger aggression," he added.

Kuleba said Kyiv had held hundreds of rounds of talks with Moscow since 2014, when Russian-backed separatists took control of swathes of eastern Ukraine and Moscow unilaterally annexed the Crimean peninsula.