Russian Troops Kill Georgian Man Near Breakaway Region

Georgia said Monday that Russian troops had killed a Georgian civilian near the breakaway region of South Ossetia, which has been under Moscow's effective control since the brief 2008 war between the two countries.

Detentions of Georgian villagers by Russian troops — who patrol the de facto border between the separatist region and Tbilisi-controlled Georgia — is a regular occurrence, but no deaths have ever been reported along the boundary line.

"A Georgian citizen died as a result of shooting by the Russian occupying forces near the village of Kirbali, Gori municipality," Georgia's state security service said in a statement released late Monday.

It added that "another Georgian citizen was illegally detained."

An EU monitoring mission, which was first deployed in the area during the 2008 war, confirmed that "an incident occurred at the South Ossetian Administrative Boundary Line, resulting in the tragic loss of a Georgian citizen's life."

The mission said in a statement that it condemned "in the strongest terms the use of force in any form," and expressed "concern over the deadly shooting incident."