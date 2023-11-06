Activists Take Over Vacant ‘Russian’ Building in Amsterdam – Het Parool

Russian and Ukrainian activists have taken over a vacant building in the Dutch capital of Amsterdam that purportedly belongs to the Russian government, the Dutch newspaper Het Parool reported Sunday.

Citing a member of the self-identified “group of international artists,” the publication said the four-story corner building in southern Amsterdam is believed to be “owned by Russia” and has been vacant for two years.

The squatters defended their right to occupy the building amid Russia’s war in Ukraine as well as Amsterdam’s ongoing housing crisis, Het Parool reported.

“While the war against Ukraine continues, this building remains empty,” the group was quoted as saying by the publication.

“That is unacceptable. The housing crisis has caused rents to rise to levels that make rental properties inaccessible to working people, young adults and artists.”