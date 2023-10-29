Support The Moscow Times!
Russia Says Downed 36 Ukrainian Drones Over Black Sea and Crimea

By AFP
A Black Sea coast in the town of Yevpatoriya in Crimea Sergei Malgavko / TASS

Russian forces shot down 36 Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea and the Crimean peninsula overnight, Moscow's Defense Ministry said Sunday.

"On the night of October 29, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack using air-type drones against facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped," the ministry said on Telegram.

"The air defence systems in place destroyed 36 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the Black Sea and the northwestern part of the Crimean peninsula," it added.

There was no immediate reaction from Ukrainian authorities.

Ukrainian assaults on Russian territory have multiplied since Kyiv launched its counter-offensive in June.

Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, is regularly targeted, being the rear base of the Russian Black Sea fleet and a key supply route for Russian forces occupying southern and eastern Ukraine.

