Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

FSB Says Killed 'Ukrainian Agent,' Arrests 2 Others in Occupied Zaporizhzhia

The occupied city of Melitopol in southern Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region. Alexander Polegenko / TASS

Russian security forces killed what they claim was a Ukrainian GUR military intelligence agent and arrested two others in southern Ukraine’s partially occupied Zaporizhzhia region, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said Friday.

The FSB described the shootout and arrests as a “special operation” that “thwarted the activities of three large secret intelligence groups.”

“One of the GUR agents who offered armed resistance was killed by return fire,” the FSB said in a statement.

The Russian intelligence agency said it found an improvised explosive device, a Kalashnikov assault rifle and a grenade during searches at the slain man's apartment.

Video shared by the state news agency RIA Novosti showed the two separate arrests of a man and a woman inside their apartments, but the video did not show the third attempted arrest during which the gunfight broke out.

The two arrested individuals were identified as the administrators of the Ukrainian news website RIA-Melitopol and a pro-Ukrainian channel on the messaging app Telegram, which the FSB said it shut down.

“Those resources were used by foreign intelligence to gather information and wield psychological influence over residents,” it said.

The FSB said those arrested admitted to working for Ukrainian intelligence. The pair were charged with “public calls to commit terrorist acts” and are expected to face additional charges of state treason and espionage.

Law enforcement authorities added that all three of the individuals involved in the “special operation” were either citizens of Russia or Ukraine.

Russian forces captured parts of the Zaporizhzhia region early in Moscow's invasion of Ukraine last year.

Read more about: FSB , Zaporizhzhia , Occupied Ukraine

Read more

few details

Russia Jails Abducted Ukrainian Activist 13 Years for ‘Spying’

Serhiy Tsygipa went missing in March 2022 while attempting to bring medicine to his mother-in-law and was found months later in a Russian detention center...
1 Min read
Akhmat

'Elite’ Chechen Fighters Tasked With Policing Occupied Nuclear City in Ukraine – Al Jazeera

The Chechen fighters enjoy a “higher status” and “do not mingle professionally or socially” with other Russian troops.
2 Min read
increase in shelling

Russia Orders Partial Evacuation Near Ukraine Front Line

The Russia-installed head of the Zaporizhzhia region reported an increase in shelling from the Ukrainian side.
1 Min read
spring forward

Russia-Annexed Ukrainian Regions to Move to Moscow Time – Ministry 

Residents of the Kremlin-controlled areas of four Ukrainian regions will soon have to put their clocks forward by an hour as their time zone switches to...