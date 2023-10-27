FSB Says Killed 'Ukrainian Agent,' Arrests 2 Others in Occupied Zaporizhzhia

Russian security forces killed what they claim was a Ukrainian GUR military intelligence agent and arrested two others in southern Ukraine’s partially occupied Zaporizhzhia region, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said Friday.

The FSB described the shootout and arrests as a “special operation” that “thwarted the activities of three large secret intelligence groups.”

“One of the GUR agents who offered armed resistance was killed by return fire,” the FSB said in a statement.

The Russian intelligence agency said it found an improvised explosive device, a Kalashnikov assault rifle and a grenade during searches at the slain man's apartment.