Russian Man Accused of Working for Ukraine Killed in Police Shootout

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said Thursday it had killed a Russian man accused of planning to attack a military enlistment office on orders from Ukrainian intelligence services.

Video shared by the state-run TASS news agency showed the unidentified man talking on the phone while filming a thermal power station in the city of Tver, located some 160 kilometers northwest of Moscow, but the plant's connection to the enlistment office was not clear.

The FSB said the man opened fire on its agents when they attempted to arrest him.

“The perpetrator offered armed resistance while being apprehended and was neutralized,” the FSB said in a statement.