Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Israel Resumes Repatriation Services for Jews Living in Russia

Updated:
The Israeli Embassy in Moscow. Yaroslav Chingaev / Moskva News Agency

Israel has resumed accepting applications from Russians for its repatriation program days after suspending document processing over fears of protests outside the Israeli embassy in Moscow, Israel’s Ambassador in Russia Alexander Ben Zvi said Thursday.

Ben Zvi told the state-run news agency TASS that his diplomatic mission stopped accepting repatriation applications on Tuesday to avoid potential clashes between Israeli diplomats and demonstrators.

“We’re starting to accept applications earlier [than planned],” he said, noting that applicants had already started lining up outside the Israeli Embassy in Moscow on Thursday morning.

Fears of anti-Israeli violence around the world spread after Tel Aviv launched retaliatory strikes on the Palestinian Gaza Strip in response to Hamas militants’ surprise attack on Israel in early October. 

More than 50,000 Russian citizens are estimated to have been repatriated to Israel between February 2022 and early March this year.

Days after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Israel launched a fast-tracked immigration program for Russians and Belarusians in response to a surge in applications. 

Israel suspended the emergency program in April, leaving in place standard immigration procedures.

Israel allows anyone with at least one Jewish grandparent to immigrate to the country and obtain Israeli citizenship.

Russians and Ukrainians accounted for nearly three-quarters of new arrivals to Israel since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine 20 months ago.

Read more about: Israel

Read more

paradiplomacy

Chechnya’s Kadyrov Voices Support for Palestine, Offers to Send ‘Peacekeepers’

When asked by reporters about the Chechen leader's remarks, the Kremlin said that Russia continued to maintain ties with both Palestine and Israel.
1 Min read
information cycle

Israel-Hamas War Pulls Russians’ Attention Away From Ukraine – Analysis

Google Trends data showed Russians were 16 times more likely to Google “Israel” than “Ukraine” over the weekend.
1 Min read
opinion Ivan U. Klyszcz

Russia Played Both Israel and Hamas. Will Moscow Take a Side?

Whatever Russia does next, one thing is certain. Moscow’s moves will be driven by a self-serving quest for influence.
4 Min read
armed hostilities

Russia Calls for ‘Immediate Ceasefire’ in Gaza

Russia's Foreign Ministry on Saturday called for Israeli and Palestinian forces to stop armed hostilities after attacks launched by Palestinian militant...
1 Min read