Israel Resumes Repatriation Services for Jews Living in Russia

Israel has resumed accepting applications from Russians for its repatriation program days after suspending document processing over fears of protests outside the Israeli embassy in Moscow, Israel’s Ambassador in Russia Alexander Ben Zvi said Thursday.

Ben Zvi told the state-run news agency TASS that his diplomatic mission stopped accepting repatriation applications on Tuesday to avoid potential clashes between Israeli diplomats and demonstrators.

“We’re starting to accept applications earlier [than planned],” he said, noting that applicants had already started lining up outside the Israeli Embassy in Moscow on Thursday morning.

Fears of anti-Israeli violence around the world spread after Tel Aviv launched retaliatory strikes on the Palestinian Gaza Strip in response to Hamas militants’ surprise attack on Israel in early October.