​​Russia Issues Arrest Warrant for Anti-War Street Artist Philippenzo

Russian authorities have placed a street artist famous for his anti-war graffiti on a federal wanted list in relation to an unspecified crime.

Filipp Kozlov, who goes by the artist name Philippenzo, is listed in the Russian Interior Ministry’s database of suspected criminals. The registry does not disclose the charges that the 39-year-old Kozlov faces.

In September, police detained Kozlov for “politically motivated vandalism,” a criminal charge that carries a maximum sentence of three years in prison.

The independent media outlet Sota reported that Kozlov failed to show up for a police interrogation days later. His relatives said they believed he had fled Russia without his passport.

Kozlov then told Sota on Oct. 13 that he has since settled in Lithuania to avoid criminal prosecution.