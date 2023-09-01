Russian Street Artist Faces Prison Term for Anti-War Graffiti – Polygon Media

Russian street artist Filipp Kozlov, who goes by the name Philippenzo, could face up to three years in prison for anti-war graffiti, just days after his release from prison over past minor offenses, the independent outlet Polygon Media reported Friday.

Video published by Polygon Media showed Kozlov escorted by law enforcement officers wearing civilian clothing.

The outlet said authorities searched Kozlov’s apartment and studio, and confiscated some of his artwork. It was not immediately clear whether the searches were carried out in Kozlov’s hometown of Volgograd or Moscow, where he currently lives.

Polygon Media said Kozlov was "preliminarily" charged with “politically motivated vandalism,” an offense punishable by up to three years in prison, but the outlet did not cite the source of this information.