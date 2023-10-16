Russia's Lavrov to Visit North Korea on Wednesday – Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit North Korea on Oct. 18-19, Moscow's Foreign Ministry said on Monday, as ties between the two countries solidify.

The invitation comes after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited Russia last month amid Western fears the isolated country could supply Moscow with weapons for its assault in Ukraine.

"From 18-19 October, at the invitation of the (North Korean) foreign ministry, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will pay an official visit to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," the ministry said.