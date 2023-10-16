Russia Bans Central European University as ‘Undesirable’ Org

Russia has designated the Central European University (CEU) as an “undesirable” organization, the Prosecutor General’s Office said in a Telegram post on Monday.

The Prosecutor General’s Office accused the university of working to shape an “anti-Russian agenda imbued with hatred of Russia and its multinational people” in the global media.

It also claimed that the Vienna-based university — whose official mission includes promoting openness and democracy in central and eastern Europe and former Soviet countries — is in fact focused on discrediting Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine and political leadership.

The Prosecutor General’s Office noted that individuals associated with the Russian government and supporters of the invasion of Ukraine are strictly banned from participating in CEU programs.