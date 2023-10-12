Ukraine Says Withstanding Russian Attacks on Avdiivka

Ukraine's armed forces said Thursday they were withstanding Russian attacks on the eastern town of Avdiivka, after Moscow said it had improved its position there.

The Donbas town is symbolically and strategically important to Kyiv. It is close to the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk, seized by separatist forces in 2014.

"Our defenders are courageously holding the defense: they have repelled more than 10 enemy attacks in the Avdiivka area," Andriy Kovalev, spokesman of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said in televised comments.

Russia's Defense Ministry on Wednesday said that its forces had improved their position close to Avdiivka, which had around 31,000 inhabitants before the war and is dominated by a huge coke plant.

Avdiivka's Mayor Vitaliy Barabash said on television: "We withstood everything, we held our positions, all the attacks were repulsed. In some places (we) even tried to counterattack."