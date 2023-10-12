Downed Drone Kills 3 in Russia, Including Child — Governor

Debris from a drone destroyed over Russia's western region of Belgorod, which borders Ukraine, fell on homes and killed three people, including a young child, the regional governor said Thursday.

Air defense systems "shot down an aircraft-type UAV [unmanned aerial vehicle] approaching the city", said Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, adding that the falling debris destroyed several homes.

"Most importantly, three people were killed, one of them a small child," he said in a post on the Telegram messaging app, accompanied by pictures of a house reduced to a pile of rubble behind.

"A difficult morning for all of us," the governor said, offering his condolences to the loved ones of those killed.

"We are all grieving."