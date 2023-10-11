Putin Expresses Concern Over 'Catastrophic Increase' in Israel-Gaza Death Toll

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday voiced concern over the "catastrophic increase" in the number of civilians killed since fighting between Israel and the Hamas militant group erupted over the weekend.

During a telephone call with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, "emphasis was placed on the sharply worsening situation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone," the Kremlin said in a statement.

"Deep concern was expressed about the continuing escalation of violence and the catastrophic increase in the number of civilian casualties," it added.

Putin and Erdogan reiterated the need for "an immediate ceasefire" during their conversation, as well as for "the resumption of the negotiation process."