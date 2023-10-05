Top Russian Shaman Blesses Army Fighting in Ukraine

Russia's top shaman has given his blessing to the Kremlin's military offensive in Ukraine, praising troops and denouncing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as an "enemy," state media reported Thursday.

Shamanism, a religious practice that involves connecting with the spirit world, is prevalent across the indigenous peoples of Siberia and resurged in popularity after being heavily repressed during the Soviet Union.

Kremlin critics say that ethnic minorities from some of Russia's poorest regions have been disproportionately affected by the offensive in Ukraine.

"I call for happiness, health and prosperity for the Russian people," said Kara-ool Dopchun-ool, head of a shaman group known as "Spirit of the Bear" and the elected supreme shaman of Russia.

Video published by state news agency RIA Novosti showed him dressed in ceremonial attire, rhythmically banging a drum and chanting.