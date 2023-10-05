Explainer: What Does Russia’s Exit From the Convention on National Minorities Mean? 

President Vladimir Putin last week introduced a bill greenlighting Russia’s exit from the Framework Convention for the Protection of National Minorities (FCNM), the world’s most comprehensive legally binding treaty devoted to safeguarding the rights of minority groups. Russia is home to representatives of as many as 193 ethnic groups who speak at least 270 languages and dialects, according to official statistics. Experts and activists have long warned that Russia’s increasingly discriminatory policies threaten this vast cultural and linguistic diversity. Though yet to be approved by Russia’s parliament and signed into law by Putin, the denunciation of the FCNM appears to be yet another step on the country’s path toward greater international isolation. But what does it really mean for the country and its minority communities? What is FCNM? FCNM was adopted by the Council of Europe in 1994 and ratified by Russia upon its ascension to the multinational body in February 1996. The convention sets out a handful of principles that the signatories are expected to follow when developing national policies toward various minority groups, including indigenous peoples, stateless minorities and minorities with national autonomy. FCNM is widely hailed by human rights specialists for covering a vastly diverse set of issues pertaining to minority rights, including the usage of minority languages in media and education and the promotion and protection of minority cultures, histories, languages and religions.

“Realizing the rights of minorities is a complex task that can be approached in different ways,” said Stefania Kulaeva, a human rights defender and expert at the Brussels-based Anti-Discrimination Center (ADC) Memorial. “This convention provides detailed answers to related questions and specific recommendations of the Advisory Committee were always useful in helping to resolve complex issues.” Unlike the European Convention on Human Rights, FCNM does not have a mechanism for receiving individual complaints about violations of its provisions and remains primarily a “consulting instrument” for governments aiming to fully realize the rights of its minorities, according to Kulaeva. Why is Russia leaving? Russia exited the Council of Europe in March last year after it was suspended from all of its rights of representation in response to the invasion of Ukraine. A few months later, Russia’s participation in the FCNM Advisory Committee — the body tasked with overseeing the implementation of the convention across member states — was also restricted. Russian authorities claim that its limited participation in the Advisory Committee amounted to a deliberate act of discrimination and that the move has prevented it from “monitoring instances of violation of rights of Russian speakers living abroad.” “Terminating participation in this international treaty will help to avoid discriminatory treatment of the Russian Federation…and will not harm…national minorities,” said the explanatory note published by Russia’s lower house parliament.