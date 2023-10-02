Moscow Records Hottest September Since 1847

Moscow last month experienced its hottest September in 176 years, scientists from the Meteorological Observatory at Moscow State University (MGU) have said, marking the third-warmest September since records began.

The average temperature in the Russian capital this September reached 15.5 degrees Celsius, surpassing the historic average of 12.2 C by over three degrees.

Temperatures climbed higher only in 1847 and 1792, making last month the warmest September since the reign of Tsar Nicholas I, who ruled over the Russian Empire from 1796 to 1855.

While early methods of measuring air temperatures may lack the precision of modern meteorological techniques, MGU scientists emphasized that any potential overestimation of past temperatures is unlikely to exceed more than a few tenths of a degree.