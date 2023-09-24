Russia Says Armenians Added ‘Fuel to Fire’ in Azerbaijan Conflict

Russia's top diplomat on Saturday accused Armenian leaders of worsening tensions but voiced hope the country would stay in Moscow's orbit following furor over Azerbaijan's recapture of the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh enclave.

Speaking at the United Nations, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov charged that Western powers were "pulling the strings" to undermine Russian influence but added, "unfortunately, the leadership of Armenia from time to time adds fuel to the fire itself."

Russian peacekeepers were deployed after a previous round of fighting in 2020 to monitor a ceasefire around Nagorno-Karabakh, which was run by ethnic Armenian separatists for decades.

Azerbaijani forces nonetheless swiftly seized the mountainous territory on Tuesday, despite earlier appeals by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to the Kremlin to do more.