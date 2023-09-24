Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Says Armenians Added ‘Fuel to Fire’ in Azerbaijan Conflict

By AFP
Sergei Savostyanov / TASS

Russia's top diplomat on Saturday accused Armenian leaders of worsening tensions but voiced hope the country would stay in Moscow's orbit following furor over Azerbaijan's recapture of the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh enclave.

Speaking at the United Nations, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov charged that Western powers were "pulling the strings" to undermine Russian influence but added, "unfortunately, the leadership of Armenia from time to time adds fuel to the fire itself."

Russian peacekeepers were deployed after a previous round of fighting in 2020 to monitor a ceasefire around Nagorno-Karabakh, which was run by ethnic Armenian separatists for decades.

Azerbaijani forces nonetheless swiftly seized the mountainous territory on Tuesday, despite earlier appeals by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to the Kremlin to do more.

Protesters have rallied outside Russia's embassy in Yerevan, with some Armenians accusing Moscow of being distracted by its war in Ukraine.

Lavrov pointed to one senior Armenian politician who said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had handed Nagorno-Karabakh over to Azerbaijan following the 2020 fighting.

"It is ludicrous to accuse us of this," Lavrov said.

"There is a great number of similar politicians with a similar background there, but we are convinced that the Armenian people remember their history," he said.

He voiced confidence that Armenians would remain linked to "Russia and other friendly states in the region rather than those who swoop in from abroad."

A declaration signed in 1991 in Kazakhstan's largest city Almaty stated that existing borders of newly independent countries that had been Soviet republics were inviolable.

The declaration "meant that Nagorno-Karabakh was part of Azerbaijan — pure and simple as that," Lavrov said.

Read more about: Nagorno-Karabakh , Armenia , Azerbaijan , Lavrov

Read more

ongoing blockade

Armenia PM Says Raised Peacekeeper 'Problems' with Putin

A blockade of the so-called Lachin corridor, which is Karabakh's sole land link with Armenia, has been ongoing for months.
3 Min read
nagorno-karabakh

Russia, Azerbaijan Criticize EU's Armenia Border Mission

Moscow and Baku on Tuesday criticized the deployment of an expanded EU monitoring mission to Armenia's volatile border with Azerbaijan. Arch Caucasus foes...
2 Min read
uneasy peace

Russia Blames Azerbaijan for Breach of Karabakh Truce in Post-Ceasefire First

The Russian Defense Ministry previously described ceasefire breaches over the disputed region in more neutral terms.
Nagorno-Karabakh

Karabakh Eyes Making Russian an Official Language

Nearly 2,000 Russian peacekeepers were deployed to the region under a recent peace deal that ended weeks of deadly fighting.