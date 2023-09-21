Russia Curbs Gas, Diesel Exports to Stabilize Fuel Prices

Russia has imposed “temporary restrictions” on the export of gasoline and diesel in order to stabilize domestic fuel prices, the government said Thursday.

“Temporary restrictions will help saturate the fuel market, which will in turn reduce prices for consumers,” Russia’s cabinet of ministers said in a statement.

A decree signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said the curbs — which include exceptions for transit, humanitarian and intergovernmental purposes — go into effect Thursday. It did not specify an end date.

The decree instructs Russia’s Economic Development Ministry to inform Moscow’s allies in the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) about the curbs.