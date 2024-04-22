Russia's Record Floods Submerge Uranium Mines in Urals – Reports

Russia’s worst flooding in decades has submerged Soviet-era uranium mines in the Kurgan region, the investigative news outlet Agentstvo reported Monday, sparking fears that radioactive and chemical pollution could seep into the Tobol River.

The Dobrovolnoye uranium deposit is located within the flood zone in Kurgan's Zverinogolovsky district, Agentsvo reported, citing a map published by local authorities on April 11, environmentalists and videos published by local residents. Its mines are operated by an enterprise owned by state nuclear energy agency Rosatom.

The hundreds or even thousands of mine shafts drilled into the deposit have compromised the natural protective barrier surrounding the uranium ore, Alexei Shvarts, the former head of Alexei Navalny's Kurgan regional office who previously worked with uranium mining issues, told Agentsvo.

As a result, the latest flooding has likely sent radioactive substances into the river, environmentalists said, potentially affecting hundreds of thousands of people living near the banks of the Tobol downstream.

Local ecologists said that the mines have been accumulating "radioactive sludge" for years, while authorities have ignored numerous public protests against continued uranium mining in this area, which is prone to spring flooding from the Tobol River.