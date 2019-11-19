Activists Block Train Carrying German Radioactive Waste to Russia

Greenpeace activists have blocked a train in Germany carrying a shipment of radioactive waste destined for Russia, the environmental organization said Monday. German exports of depleted uranium hexafluoride, a byproduct of uranium enrichment, resumed to Russia earlier this year. The shipments had been halted in 2009 by Russia’s state nuclear company Rosatom following reports that the waste was being stored in unequipped open-air facilities in Siberia.

The environmental activists delayed a train carrying 600 tons of uranium hexafluoride on Monday after it left the Urenco enrichment firm in the western German city of Gronau, the NGO said in a statement. Activists suspended themselves from a bridge over the railroad track to delay the shipment by over eight hours before they were removed by police. Greenpeace activist Rashid Alimov reportedly recorded radiation levels of 120 microroentgen per hour near the shipping containers — six times higher than normal.

Britta Radike for Greenpeace