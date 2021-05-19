Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia to Measure Radioactivity at Sunk Nuclear Sub

By AFP
Equipped with a nuclear reactor and two nuclear warheads, the Komsomolets submersible caught fire in April 1989. Wikicommons

Russia has sent an expedition to survey radioactivity levels at the wreckage of a Soviet nuclear submarine which sank in the Norwegian Sea three decades ago, the country's meteorological service said Wednesday.

Equipped with a nuclear reactor and two nuclear warheads, the Komsomolets submersible caught fire in April 1989 as a result of a short circuit while in international waters 500 kilometers from Norway.

Its crew was unable to put out the fire, leaving the nuclear vessel to sink and killing 42 people in one of the world's worst submarine disasters.

The wreckage has since been kept under close monitoring, with Russian investigators reporting in the early 1990s and 2007 that it was leaking radiation.

A joint Russian-Norwegian expedition in 2019 found the submarine was leaking radiation up to 800,000 times above normal levels, though Norway said the pollution had little impact on its fish and seafood.

In a statement Wednesday, the Roshydromet environmental monitoring agency said a new expedition had departed a day earlier from the city of Arkhangelsk in Russia's northwest carrying a group of scientists.

"The main goal of the expedition is to collect data on the state of the marine environment to assess the possible consequences of its contamination with radioactive products from the nuclear submarine," Roshydromet said.

The environment monitor said the team will take samples of water, seabed sediment and radioactive aerosols near the carcass of the damaged submarine, which sits at a depth of 1,027 meters.

The expedition will return to Arkhangelsk on June 5.

At the time, the Komsomolets accident raised fears of another Chernobyl, after an explosion at a nuclear reactor in the ex-Soviet Ukraine city caused the world's worst nuclear accident three years earlier.

Russia has also seen nuclear accidents in recent years.

A month after the joint Russian-Norwegian expedition examined Komsomolets in 2019, a blast at a missile test site near Arkhangelsk killed five people and caused a spike in radiation levels. 

Read more about: Nuclear , Military , Environment

Read more

Waste not want not

Activists Block Train Carrying German Radioactive Waste to Russia

Radiation levels of 120 microroentgen per hour were reportedly recorded near the shipping containers.
'nuclear Titanic'

Russian Emergency Services Make Final Check on Floating Nuclear Power Plant

Rosgvardia, the Russian National Guard, has been commissioned to protect the power plant and its surroundings.
Time bomb

Abandoned Siberian Factory Could Cause Chernobyl-Style Disaster, Official Warns

An array of toxic substances, including mercury, has been found at the site.
Radioactive Road

Will a Road Through a Nuclear Dumping Ground Result in ‘Moscow’s Chernobyl’?

Activists warn that construction will release radioactive dust into the air and the Moscow River.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.