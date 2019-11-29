Greenpeace Protests Transport of 'Toxic' Cargo from Germany

Russian activists from Greenpeace environmental campaign group protested on Thursday the transportation of what they say is radioactive waste from Germany.

The vessel Mikhail Dudin which carries depleted uranium — a by-product of manufacturing fuel for nuclear power plants — docked in St. Petersburg last week.

Its cargo was seen being load onto train carriages on Thursday. Greenpeace says it believes the cargo will be transported by train to a storage facility in Siberia.

Greenpeace says the material is imported into Russia from a German uranium enrichment plant of Urenco, the world's second-largest nuclear fuel vendor.