Russia Claims Seven Ukrainian Drones Destroyed Over Moscow, Crimea

Russia shot down one Ukrainian drone over the outskirts of Moscow and six others over the annexed Crimean peninsula on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Defense.

At around 1:45 am one drone was intercepted over Moscow's Istrinsky district, the Defense Ministry said in a Telegram post.

"According to preliminary data, there was no damage or casualties at the site where the debris fell," Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote in a separate Telegram post.

"Emergency services specialists are working at the scene."

Two Ukrainian drones were also destroyed at 1:15 am over the west coast of Crimea, with another four drones detected and destroyed over the peninsula between 1:45 to 2:20 am, according to the ministry.

Since Ukraine launched its counteroffensive in early June, Russia has weathered waves of drone attacks that have sporadically damaged buildings, including in the capital.

Russian officials have downplayed the significance of the attacks.