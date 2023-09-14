Russian TV Comics’ Kazakh Tour Canceled After Visit to Occupied Ukraine

Organizers in Kazakhstan have canceled a popular Russian sketch comedy group’s tour following backlash over its visit to Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory, Kazakh media reported Thursday.

Kamyzyaki, veterans of Russia’s longest-running comedy television show KVN, performed and gave interviews last weekend at a World War II event in Donetsk, an eastern Ukrainian region partially controlled by Russian forces.

Social media users accused Kamyzyaki of supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and demanded that the group scrap its shows in Kazakhstan scheduled for early October.