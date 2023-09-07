U.S. Indicts 9 Russians Behind 'Trickbot' Malware

The United States announced indictments Thursday of nine Russians allegedly part of the Trickbot cybercrime group which plied ransomware schemes to extort businesses including hospitals during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The nine, some of whom were alleged to have links to Russian intelligence services, were named in a series of indictments across multiple U.S. states where several of their extortion targets were located.

In parallel, the U.S. Treasury and the State Department, along with British authorities, placed the nine indicted hackers and two others on their sanctions blacklists.

The indictments said the Trickbot group deployed malware and an associated ransomware program called Conti to attack hundreds of targets across nearly all of the United States and in more than 30 countries since 2016.

According to Britain's National Crime Agency, the operation reaped at least $180 million worldwide, including 27 million pounds ($33.7 million) from British targets.

The group particularly targeted hospitals and healthcare services during the 2020-2021 coronavirus pandemic.