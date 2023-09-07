'Advocating for War is Wrong': Russian Teachers Resign Over Refusal to Allow Ukraine Veterans in Class

A group of Russian teachers has quit their jobs after refusing to allow Ukraine war veterans to teach required lessons that they believe promote war to children. The incident reflects the dilemma facing Russian teachers who wish to keep politics out of the classroom. At least 10 teachers and the principal of School No. 12 in the Urals city of Perm resigned following pro-war activists’ accusations that they were undermining a patriotic course called “Important Conversations,” which was introduced in Russian schools shortly after the invasion of Ukraine last year. “I believe that advocating for war is wrong, which is why I am currently unable to continue working at the school,” one of the teachers who resigned told The Moscow Times. “It’s really hard for kids when some teachers say that a war is terrible and at the same time some propagate war to them,” said the teacher, who requested anonymity due to concerns for her safety.

Children carry the Russian flag during Knowledge Day at a Russian school. er.ru

Perm’s School No. 12 first found itself embroiled in controversy in May, when a pupil’s parent invited Ukraine war veterans to give an "Important Conversations” lecture. School authorities initially rejected the proposal, saying that the school was apolitical. “Many teachers understood that people who had returned from the war should not be allowed to [educate] children, as they might suffer from post-traumatic stress syndrome," the teacher told The Moscow Times. It wasn’t long before the school came under pressure from pro-war groups, the teacher told The Moscow Times.