Russian Army Has Recruited 280,000 Soldiers Since January — Medvedev

Russia's former president and Security Council Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said Sunday that Moscow had recruited some 280,000 people into the army since the start of the year.

Russia has not announced another mobilization — seen as an unpopular measure — but has led an active campaign to attract more men into the military as its Ukraine offensive drags into a 19th month.

"According to data from the Ministry of Defense, 280,000 people have joined the Russian army on contracts from January 1," Medvedev said, according to the TASS news agency.

"Part of them were in the reserves, part of them volunteers and other categories," he added, during a visit to the Far Eastern Russian island of Sakhalin.

In early August, Medvedev said the army had recruited around 230,000 people since the start of the year.

AFP is not able to independently verify these numbers.