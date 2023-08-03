Russia Enlisted Over 230K Troops in 2023 – Medvedev

Russia has enlisted over 230,000 additional personnel into the army since the start of the year, Moscow's Deputy Security Council Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday.

Moscow has conducted an aggressive military recruitment campaign this year as it seeks to stave off an ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive and hold territories it has captured during the conflict.

"According to the Ministry of Defense, from Jan. 1 to Aug. 3... a total of more than 231,000 people have been accepted for contract service," said Medvedev, who served as president from 2008-2012.