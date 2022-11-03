Ex-President Medvedev Backs Death Penalty for Wartime Saboteurs

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev on Wednesday called on Russia to reinstate the death penalty for those suspected of wartime sabotage.

“We can overcome the moratorium on the death penalty, if necessary, within the framework of the current Constitution,” Medvedev wrote on his Telegram messaging app channel.

“It’s a matter of choosing the means to protect the interests of our people, the state and society,” the deputy head of Russia’s Security Council said.

Medvedev's comments came in response to the arrests of Russian and foreign citizens suspected of plotting to damage railroads and power lines and sabotage the country’s war on Ukraine.

“If you are a traitor who committed a crime during wartime, you have no… right to protect your life,” he warned, adding the spate of Molotov cocktail attacks on military enlistment offices and the car bomb killing of a prominent Russian ultranationalist’s daughter to the list of crimes punishable by death.

Capital punishment is enshrined in Russian law. The Kremlin imposed a moratorium on the death penalty in 1996 as a condition for membership in the Council of Europe, Europe’s oldest rule-of-law body.