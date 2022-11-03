Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Ex-President Medvedev Backs Death Penalty for Wartime Saboteurs

er.ru

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev on Wednesday called on Russia to reinstate the death penalty for those suspected of wartime sabotage.

“We can overcome the moratorium on the death penalty, if necessary, within the framework of the current Constitution,” Medvedev wrote on his Telegram messaging app channel.

“It’s a matter of choosing the means to protect the interests of our people, the state and society,” the deputy head of Russia’s Security Council said.

Medvedev's comments came in response to the arrests of Russian and foreign citizens suspected of plotting to damage railroads and power lines and sabotage the country’s war on Ukraine. 

“If you are a traitor who committed a crime during wartime, you have no… right to protect your life,” he warned, adding the spate of Molotov cocktail attacks on military enlistment offices and the car bomb killing of a prominent Russian ultranationalist’s daughter to the list of crimes punishable by death.

Capital punishment is enshrined in Russian law. The Kremlin imposed a moratorium on the death penalty in 1996 as a condition for membership in the Council of Europe, Europe’s oldest rule-of-law body.

The Council of Europe suspended Russia the day after Moscow’s troops invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, in what Medvedev described as a “good opportunity” to reinstate the death penalty. 

Moscow formalized its exit from the Council of Europe in September. 

On Wednesday, Medvedev said the reinstatement of capital punishment would require “a change in the legal positions of the Constitutional Court.”

Constitutional Court chairman Valery Zorkin said this summer that the death penalty could only return under a new Russian Constitution. 

Senator Andrei Klishas, head of the Russian Federation Council’s constitutional committee which opposes the reinstatement of capital punishment, invoked Zorkin’s stance Wednesday in an ongoing spat with the ex-president.

Medvedev served a single presidential term in 2008-2012, allowing Vladimir Putin to circumvent constitutional term limits. He was appointed to the powerful Security Council in 2020 following an eight-year stint as prime minister.

Read more about: Medvedev , Ukraine war

Read more

independent inspections

Putin Allows Inspectors to Visit Russia-Held Nuclear Plant via Ukraine

Recent fighting around the Zaporizhzhia plant controlled by Russian forces has raised the specter of a nuclear incident comparable to Chernobyl.
rush of applications

Russians Scramble for Visas as EU Mulls Travel Restrictions

"What if the borders are closed and my mother will not be able to visit me?” said one Russian citizen living in Europe.
threatening the west

Ex-President Medvedev Warns of 'Possible' Incidents at EU Nuclear Facilities

“What can one say… Don’t forget that there are nuclear sites in the European Union, too,” he wrote on Telegram.
Crimea

Russian Government to Allocate $1.5 Bln to Highway in Crimea

The Russian government has decided to allocate 100 billion rubles ($1.5 billion) to building a highway connecting the capital of Crimea, Simferopol, to...