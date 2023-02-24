Ex-President Medvedev Says Russia Must Win in Ukraine

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev on Friday vowed that Russia would be victorious in its war against Ukraine, saying that Moscow is ready to fight up to the Polish border to counter alleged “threats” against it.

Medvedev, whose rhetoric has become increasingly radical over the past year, is one of the most vocal supporters of the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.

"Victory will be achieved," Medvedev wrote on the Telegram messaging app one year after the Kremlin sent troops into its pro-Western neighbor.