Ex-President Medvedev Says Russia Must Win in Ukraine

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev on Friday vowed that Russia would be victorious in its war against Ukraine, saying that Moscow is ready to fight up to the Polish border to counter alleged “threats” against it.
Medvedev, whose rhetoric has become increasingly radical over the past year, is one of the most vocal supporters of the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.
"Victory will be achieved," Medvedev wrote on the Telegram messaging app one year after the Kremlin sent troops into its pro-Western neighbor.
"This is why it is so important to reach all the goals of the special military operation,” he said, using the Kremlin's official term for the war. "To push back the borders of the threats against our country as far as possible, even if this is to the borders of Poland,” adding that Russia needed to “destroy neo-Nazism to the ground.”
Russian officials have justified the invasion of Ukraine by falsely claiming that Kyiv is run by neo-Nazis and that its Western allies seek to destroy Russia.
Medvedev called Russian soldiers in Ukraine “heroes” who were “restoring order, peace and justice in our land.”
Medvedev added that negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv would likely be “difficult” following Russia’s hypothetical victory.