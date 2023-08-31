Previously Unseen Video of Prigozhin Emerges Days After Secret Funeral

A Wagner-affiliated channel on the Telegram messaging app on Thursday published a previously unseen video of Yevgeny Prigozhin, who was buried two days earlier after perishing in a plane crash in northwestern Russia.

“To those who talk about my liquidation, private life and earnings or whatever else, strictly speaking, everything’s alright,” Prigozhin said in the video posted by the Grey Zone Telegram channel.

“For anyone discussing whether I’m alive or not and how I’m doing... it’s a weekend in the second half of August 2023. I’m in Africa,” he adds.

The footage could further fuel rumors that the mercenary leader may not have been killed in the Aug. 23 plane crash and that his death was "staged."