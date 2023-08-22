Prigozhin Reappears With Africa Recruitment Video

Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has appeared on video recruiting new fighters for deployment in Africa, just two months after launching a failed mutiny in Russia.

“PMC Wagner… makes Russia even greater on all continents, and Africa more free,” Prigozhin said in the video published late Monday by the Wagner-affiliated Telegram channel Razgruzka Vagnera.

“We’re recruiting real heroes and continue to carry out the tasks that have been set and that we promised to deal with,” he added.

It was not immediately possible to independently verify the location of Prigozhin’s video, which was set against the backdrop of a flat desert area with pickup trucks and armed men seen in the distance.