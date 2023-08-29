Putin Will Skip Prigozhin’s Funeral, Kremlin Says

President Vladimir Putin will not attend the funeral of Wagner mercenary group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

Prigozhin was one of the 10 people on board his private jet when it crashed in the Tver region northwest of Moscow last Wednesday. Russian authorities confirmed Prigozhin’s death on Sunday.

“The president is not expected to attend [Prigozhin’s funeral],” Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“We don’t have any information about the funeral. After all, it’s up to the family and friends to decide on this matter. We can’t say anything here without them,” he added.

Prigozhin’s death came two months after he launched a short-lived mutiny against Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and army chief Gen. Valery Gerasimov on June 23-24, marking the biggest threat yet to Putin’s rule.

The timing of the Aug. 23 jet crash has fueled speculation of Putin’s involvement, which Peskov denied as “absolute lies.”