Wagner Boss ‘Gone off the Rails’ Over Money — Russian TV

A top Russian propagandist on Sunday accused the Wagner boss of "going off the rails" after receiving billions in public funds, as Moscow's new narrative takes shape after Wagner's brief mutiny.

Last weekend the head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, led his forces in a short-lived rebellion against Russia's top military brass, in a huge embarrassment for the Kremlin.

"Prigozhin has gone off the rails because of big money," Dmitry Kiselev, one of the main faces of the Russian propaganda machine, said on his weekly television show on Sunday.

"He thought that he can challenge the Defense Ministry, the state itself and the president personally."

Kisilev said that Wagner's operations in Syria and Africa had given Prigozhin a feeling of impunity that was later reinforced by his rag-tag forces' battlefield successes in eastern Ukraine.