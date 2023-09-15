Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Kremlin Denies Prigozhin Plane Crash Probe Is Too Slow

By AFP
Vitaly Shustrov / TASS

The Kremlin on Friday denied a Russian investigation into a mysterious plane crash that killed Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has been too slow, despite no update on what may have caused the crash in more than three weeks.

Western countries suspected foul play and pointed to the Kremlin when Prigozhin's plane crashed between Moscow and St. Petersburg on Aug. 23, exactly two months after he led a mutiny in Russia.

In other plane incidents — such as an emergency landing in Siberia this week — Russian investigators promptly published possible causes.

Asked if Moscow considered the probe into the Prigozhin crash to be too slow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "No, I absolutely do not think that."

"It is not a simple investigation, not a simple incident," he added.

"The investigation is ongoing, that is why giving some kind of commentary would be absolutely premature."

After the crash, Putin described Prigozhin as a man who had made "serious mistakes in his life but he achieved the right results."

Russia has a history of mysterious deaths of Kremlin opponents under Putin.

Read more about: Prigozhin , Wagner , Kremlin

Read more

exploring all scenarios

Kremlin Says Possible Prigozhin Crash Was 'Premediated'

The Kremlin has dismissed suggestions that it orchestrated the crash in revenge for Wagner's march on Moscow in June.
2 Min read
new narrative

Wagner Boss ‘Gone off the Rails’ Over Money — Russian TV

"Prigozhin has gone off the rails because of big money," Dmitry Kiselev, one of the main faces of the Russian propaganda machine, said on TV Sunday.
2 Min read
opinion Farida Rustamova and Maxim Tovkaylo

‘We Were Called In for a Meeting and Handed Weapons’: How the Russian Elites Survived the Prigozhin Rebellion

Sources in Putin's circle, the Kremlin, the government, and state-owned companies described panicked flight-booking, self-armament and doomscrolling.
9 Min read
'criminal and treacherous'

How Are Officials, Pro-War Bloggers Reacting to Prigozhin’s Threat Against Russian Defense Ministry?

Tensions between Moscow’s conventional military and the private military outfit have reached their highest point yet.
3 Min read