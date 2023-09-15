Kremlin Denies Prigozhin Plane Crash Probe Is Too Slow

The Kremlin on Friday denied a Russian investigation into a mysterious plane crash that killed Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has been too slow, despite no update on what may have caused the crash in more than three weeks.

Western countries suspected foul play and pointed to the Kremlin when Prigozhin's plane crashed between Moscow and St. Petersburg on Aug. 23, exactly two months after he led a mutiny in Russia.

In other plane incidents — such as an emergency landing in Siberia this week — Russian investigators promptly published possible causes.