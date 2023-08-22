Russian Army Officials Visit Libya After Haftar Invite

Russian military officials including Moscow's deputy defense minister arrived in Libya on Tuesday after receiving an invite from pro-Moscow military strongman Khalifa Haftar.

Haftar, who backs the country's eastern administration, is close to Russia's private Wagner mercenary group, whose troops guard military and oil infrastructure in the country.

"This is the first official visit of a Russian military delegation to Libya," Moscow's Defense Ministry said.

It said the visit, led by Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-bek Yevkurov, was organized after talks with Libya at the Army-2023 expo and Moscow Conference on International Security earlier this month.