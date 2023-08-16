Siberian Carbon 'Sink' May Soon Become Net Source of Emissions – Study

Siberia’s boreal forests, long considered to be a carbon “sink,” may soon become a net source of carbon emissions, as wildfires causing forest loss and degradation have grown increasingly more intense over the past decade, researchers at the Russian Academy of Sciences said Thursday.

Citing a recent study, the researchers said carbon emissions from high-intensity fires — those that occur when weather conditions are hot, dry, and windy — have more than doubled since 2000.

Likewise, the study estimates that Siberian wildfires alone are now responsible for around 5–20% of Russia’s total greenhouse gas emissions.

Evgeny Ponomarev, one of the authors of the study and a senior research fellow at the Sukachev Institute of Forest in Krasnoyarsk, noted that in recent decades Siberia has witnessed an uptick in both the number of wildfires and in the total land burned annually.

“We can expect that the upward trend of high-intensity burning will continue, leading to... an increase of direct carbon emissions from fires into the atmosphere,” Ponomarev said.