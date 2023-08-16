Russia Expels Politico Reporter, Ex-Moscow Times Editor Eva Hartog

Russia has expelled Politico Europe correspondent and former Moscow Times editor-in-chief Eva Hartog, Politico Europe reported Wednesday.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry had reportedly informed Hartog last Monday that her visa would not be extended and gave her six days to leave Russia.

Moscow provided no information as to the reason for Hartog’s expulsion, saying only that the decision to reject her visa renewal and transfer her press accreditation to Politico was made by the “relevant authorities.”

“Thankfully, Eva is safe and was able to leave Russia,” Politico Europe’s editor-in-chief Jamil Anderlini said without disclosing Hartog’s final destination.